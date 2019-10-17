Worthington community reacts to Washington Post article

It's been nearly a month since the Washington Post wrote an article regarding immigration in Worthington, MN, and the community is still feeling the effects.

Nobles County is second in the nation for unaccompanied minors to enter the country, which was the focus the Washington Post reporter took.

In the article, a school bus driver employed by Bud's Bus Service told the reporter, he wishes Worthington would have another ICE raid because "they need to get rid of illegals."

But, Superintendent John Landgaard says the article is misleading.

"When that reporter came to talk to us, she came on a different pretense to what the article was going to be," he said. "So, we were very misled on the direction it went."

Education Minnesota Worthington is a teacher's union who wrote a letter to the district, saying all students should be treated with dignity and feel welcome.

Jessica Velasco, a lead organizer from Greater Minnesota, says the bus driver's statement is something they've heard before.

It's national, and it's publicly posted," she said. "So, for us people of color, it honestly was like a sigh of relief because we can say, 'see we're not crazy. This is real."

Now the union is asking the district to renegotiate the bus contract. The group would like paraprofessionals on every bus and culture responsiveness training for all of the bus drivers.

"The reality comes down to whether it's our employees or their employees offering training, development of understanding, and understanding individuals that exist not necessarily in our district, but the world," Landgaard said.

"The students and family members are very disgusted because if it was the other way around, there would have been severe consequences," Velasco said. "Because even if he was not an employee, he still represents the district."

Some community members say this isn't the way they wanted their city to be portrayed on a national stage.

"We have nothing but positive things to say about the diversity in our community," Stacy Smith, a resident, said. "And we love Worthington and all it has to offer, and we're all better for it."

"We want the entire community to see we are talking, and we are ready. We are starting to build a community to start addressing these issues," Velasco said.

Worthington students held signs outside the district office, asking the superintendent to change the contract. According to Velasco, students who rode that bus said they thought their bus driver was grumpy, but with the comments published in the Washington Post, they say it makes sense why.

The Worthington School District does have standard policies in place to address the issues of racism. Superintendent Landgaard says 65% of the student body is considered diverse.