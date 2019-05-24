Wreath laying ceremony for fallen veterans

Many people are honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our country this weekend.

A group of people gathered by the Big Sioux River Friday morning to lay a wreath in the water. It's to honor the fallen veterans that don't have a grave site.

One of the organizers of the event says there are thousands of veterans that we don't know where they're at so this weekend is a time to recognize them.

"You see the ads in the paper, and on the radio and so forth," said Preston Olson, a Sioux Falls veteran. "But take a few hours and go out to a cemetery, take your children. And teach them patriotism."

He hopes to continue this wreath laying ceremony in the future.