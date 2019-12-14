Wreaths Across America Day Honors Sioux Falls Veterans

Congressman Dusty Johnson was in Sioux Falls Saturday, December 14, as part of National Wreaths Across America day.

Johnson and others from the area, gathered at Hills of Rest Memorial Park to honor those veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The event was carried out in coordination with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. More than 1,600 locations in all fifty states, at sea, and abroad participated.

"When you are laying the wreaths at the final resting place of someone who served our country, I think it is important to send that message to all of us acknowledging how difficult their service would have been and also to remind us how important it is to bring up another generation of leaders who are willing to serve this country," said Congressman Johnson.

Wreaths Across America pays tribute to soldiers from the revolutionary war to present-day conflicts.