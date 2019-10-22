Wreckage of missing plane found near Aberdeen

Authorities say they have found the wreckage of a plane that disappeared after taking off from the Aberdeen airport earlier this month.

The body of the pilot was found among the wreckage, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Brown County Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman said a hunter found the wreckage about 3 miles north of Aberdeen Monday evening. Lunzman says adverse weather conditions prevented deputies from reaching the wreckage late Monday, but with daylight and better weather that effort will be renewed Tuesday.

The single-engine plane took off from Aberdeen Oct. 9. It was bound for Oakes, N.D., but never landed. Crews have been searching for it ever since.

FAA records indicate a plane matching the tail number of the missing plane is registered to a Hecla man.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pilot. No one else was on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday it would investigate the crash.