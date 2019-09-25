Wrong license plate on wrong car leads to drug arrests

Sioux Falls police say the wrong license plate on the wrong car led to two drug arrests on Tuesday night.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said after running a check on a vehicle's license plate, which showed they were stolen, officers stopped the vehicle near Russell Street and Interstate 29.

A K9 unit was called after making the stop. Clemen said officers discovered 14.6 grams of meth, a scale, an unknown substance, loose pills, marijuana, and a stolen handgun.

Police arrested 41-year-old Jason Charles Wicks, and 28-year-old Alexis Rose Rau, both of Sioux Falls. Clemens said Wicks had outstanding warrants and Rau is on probation.

Wicks and Rau have been charged with possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance, marijuana, paraphernalia and attempt to commit a felony with a firearm.