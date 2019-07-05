Wylie Park Master Plan final draft released

Wylie Park has always been a destination for people living in, and visiting the Aberdeen area.

Earlier this week the final draft of the master plan for the park was released.

The plan includes various improvements, including a long term, 240 acre expansion.

"Today was just kind of a fun day for us to be able to come out here to Wylie Park, the kids can come over here and learn to fish," frequent park visitor Willie Taylor said.

Willie Taylor and his family, like many others, love to spend time fishing at the lake.

"We like to come out here and fish, it's peaceful, then you get a few moments of action ," Taylor said.

After listening to more than 300 area residents, The Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department finally unveiled their master plan to improve the park.

"What they're getting ready to produce, that's great because then we can come out here and enjoy it that much more," said Taylor.

More than $11 million is being planned in renovations at the park.

The biggest improvements will be for the general park area and the campground each getting more than $3 million.

Some of the bigger improvements include a fitness area, pickle-ball courts, more parking at Storybook Land, utility improvements at the campground and an expansion of it.

The goal for the park is to make sure sure it remains a great destination for future generations to enjoy.