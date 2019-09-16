Xcel Energy donates $20,000 to Sioux Falls tornado recovery efforts

A Midwest energy company has made a large donation to a recovery fund aiming to help storm victims in Sioux Falls get back on their feet.

Xcel Energy donated $20,000 to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation's Tornado Recovery Fund, the company announced Monday morning.

The company is the primary energy provider to Sioux Falls residents. In the wake of last week's tornadoes, over 25,000 customers were left without power.

Xcel brought in more than 500 crew members to get power back online.

You can make a donation to the Sioux Falls tornado recovery here.