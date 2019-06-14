Xcel Energy recognized as a top military veteran employer

Xcel Energy has been named to the 2019 Military Times Best for Vets Employers rankings for the sixth straight year.

In their 10th year, the Best for Vets: Employers rankings evaluate companies’ culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

"We appreciate the sacrifice that our veterans and their families have made to ensure the safety and security of our nation, and it’s an honor to have these men and women in our workforce,” said Ben Fowke, Xcel Energy chairman, president/CEO. “Our veterans bring leadership, teamwork, and experience to the job and their dedication and passion for service deliver value for our customers every day.”

Xcel Energy set a goal in 2013 to have 10 percent of new hires be veterans and the company has reached that goal every year. Xcel Energy currently employs more than 1,000 veterans.

Once on the job, an employee resource group helps veterans succeed by providing mentors and networking resources. Xcel Energy’s network of support services for veterans and active military is part of its longstanding commitment for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

