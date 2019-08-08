Yankees, White Sox to play game at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

The famous movie quote "If you build it, they will come" now has new meaning.

The iconic baseball fall field in the classic movie "Field of Dreams" will host a major league baseball game next season.

On August 13, 2020, the New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox to play a regular-season game at the field in Dyersville, Iowa. It will be the first-ever major league game at the field.

Sports Illustrated reports the field will need to be reconfigured for major league play. In addition the MLB will install a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark at the site.