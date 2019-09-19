Yankton County Commission passes emergency resolution

Yankton County officials are working to get the ball rolling on potential disaster funding as the region deals with flooding problems.

The Yankton County Commission passed an emergency resolution in Wednesday night's meeting. The resolution could help the county get federal funding if the state declares a disaster.

Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt tells Dakota Radio Group people who have damage to need to report it by calling 211.

People in several communities have been fighting flooding since last week's storm dumped several inches of rain in the area. All four county maintained James River bridges were closed due to the high water and a number of other roads were inundated.

The county still has not finished up damage repairs from the March flooding.