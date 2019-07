Authorities are looking for a Yankton inmate who has been placed on escaped status.

Thirty-three-year-old Arvis Lewis failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center following his work release shift on July 24, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Arvis is about 6'3" tall and weights around 225 pounds. He is serving a nine-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Roberts County.