Yankton inmate placed on escaped status

Authorities are searching for a Yankton inmate who has been placed on escaped status.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Bordeaux failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center following his work release shift on Aug. 2, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Bordeaux is about 6' tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County.

If you see Bordeaux or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.