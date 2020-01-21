Yankton man found guilty in 2019 killing of Tamara LaFramboise

A Yankton County jury has found a 45-year-old man guilty of murdering a Yankton woman in 2019.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Tuesday Stephen R. Falkenberg was found guilty of second-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise was murdered on March 1, 2019. LaFramboise’s body was found in Menominee County, Michigan on March 16, 2019.

The charges carry punishments of mandatory life imprisonment and up to a $50,000 fine for 2nd Degree Murder and up to life imprisonment and $50,000 fines for 1st Degree Manslaughter.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Yankton.

PREVIOUS STORY

A South Dakota judge has ruled that dismemberment evidence can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her remains in a river in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The attorney for 45-year-old Robert Falkenberg argued the evidence might prejudice a jury against his client who has pleaded not guilty to killing Tamara LaFramboise last March.

The nude torso of the 46-year-old Yankton woman was found in the Little River in Michigan's Menominee Township, near Falkenberg's family farm weeks later. Her head and hands had been removed and are still missing.

Defense attorney Clint Sargent argued that the dismemberment was performed days after the murder and did not serve to show intent. Judge Cheryle Gering denied the motion Monday.

