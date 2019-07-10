Yankton teen donates car to single mother

Payton Steffensen has made it her goal to help others. Wednesday she donated a refurbished car to a local Yankton woman who didn't have one.

Heaven Wicken and her son Oakley were the chosen recipients of the car. Steffensen picked them out of many applicants.

Steffensen happens to be Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen for 2019, and that has pushed her to be vocal in helping others. Her non-profit is Payton's Keys of Hope. Thanks to generous donations from friends, family and other donors, she was able to raise enough money for a refurbished Volkswagen Beetle.

