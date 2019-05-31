Year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol OK'd

The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the change Friday, ending a summertime ban imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend. The agency had proposed the change in March.

The change also fulfills a pledge that President Donald Trump made to U.S. corn farmers, who see ethanol as an important driver of demand for their crops. Oil refineries have been seeking exemptions from government requirements to include ethanol in their fuel mixes.

Environmental groups contend the U.S. Clean Air Act prohibits year-round sales of E15, and court challenges are expected.

The move has garnered a positive response from the ethanol industry.

In a statement, POET CEO Jeff Broin said "The Trump Administration’s year-round E15 rule is a huge win for farmers, clean fuels and consumer choice."

Broin also said the move will lead to lower fuel costs during the summer driving season, when fuel prices usually peak.

Members of South Dakota's Congressional delegation have also spoken out in support of the move.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said via a statement “Consumers should have the freedom to put what they want in their gas tanks, and I’m thankful President Trump and the EPA are rolling back arbitrary regulations standing in the way of year-round E15 sales. Year-round E15 will give consumers the freedom to choose a more affordable option at the pump, while promoting cleaner fuel options. This is a win-win for consumers, farmers and clean air in South Dakota.”

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) also applauded the move, saying "While there’s no doubt this will reinforce our energy independence and be well-received by producers in the Midwest and Great Plains, there is more that can and should be done to further strengthen renewable fuels and the broader agriculture economy, and it’s something I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress and with the administration to achieve.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

