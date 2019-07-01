Young Professionals Groups building 'Dream Shed"

Habitat For Humanity has partnered with some young professionals from the Sioux Empire.

On June 29, the Habitat Young Professionals had a build day as part of one of their fundraising initiatives called Habitat Dream Shed. It is a fully decked out shed equipped with many household amenities.

"The mission of habitat is we believe everybody a decent place to live," said Matthew Grimlie, President of Young Professionals Group. "And we believe there's a lot of people in the community that would be engaged and find that mission be something they could get involved in."

The shed will be raffled off at the "Habitat For Humanity Restore's End of Summer Sale' in September.

The organization has partnered with multiple local businesses to build the shed.

Raffle tickets for the drawing will go on sale during the Fourth of July Parade on Thursday in downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $10 each.