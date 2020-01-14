Young cello students perform concerts at Siouxland Libraries

Andrew Travers is principal cellist in the Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra and also teaches students at Hawthorne and Terry Redlin Elementary Schools. He has studied music since 5th grade and now teaches private cello students and orchestra at those schools in Sioux Falls. He is also a section cellist in the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Three of his students will perform a variety of songs at a couple of Siouxland Libraries branches. They had one performance on Sunday, January 12th at the Oak View Branch. Another performance will be Sunday, January 19th from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Downtown Library. The address to that location is 200 N. Dakota Avenue. The last performance will be at the Prairie West Branch from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 26th. The Prairie West Branch is located at 7630 West 26th Street in Sioux Falls.

After each performance, the students will answer questions about learning cello using the Suzuki method.