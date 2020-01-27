Young fan recollects summer meeting with Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020 will end up being one of those days that most people vividly remember. For Brody Fink, he was passing some time in his room and overheard a phone conversation with his father and uncle. Brody heard a shocked response from his dad that caused him to run out of his room. Kobe Bryant and eight other passengers were involved in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California with no survivors.

"I was just super sad from then on," said Brody.

It was not long ago that he listened to the coaching of Bryant at his basketball camp last summer. Brody was starstruck by the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California and the NBA talent inside the facility that would serve as their camp directors. Kobe and the organizers did not allow the kids to stargaze for too long though.

"You better be ready to work because Kobe is going to work you a lot," he added.

The work required for the week-long camp was worthwhile though. Brody was recognized by Kobe and the camp leaders for his hard work, determination, and will to win. It is also known as "Mamba Mentality" which was presented in the form of a trophy for Brody. Little did he know that would end up being a close memento from the former NBA star who also had a similar drive during his 20-year career.

One of the sweetest gifts Brody received during the camp might not have been tangible like his award but instead, it was after he connected on a jump shot that caught Kobe's attention and a crisp high five.

"Nice shot little man".

It is a moment he says he will cherish forever.