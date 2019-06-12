Riley Reiff headlines Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic

You can join some local and national celebrities at the 4th Annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic. It's a premier event supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, and MMA fighter Devin Clark will be among the celebrities at the event this year.
Golf Classic
Friday, June 14th
Lake Region Golf Course
Shotgun start at 12:00pm
After Party to follow at Lake Region Golf Club
Walleye Classic
Saturday, June 15th
Lake Thompson
6:45am – 7:45am Registration
8:00am – 4:00pm Tournament
Flight #1 - 8:00am
Flight #2 - 8:20am
Flight #3 - 8:40am
Weigh-in, Awards and Celebrity After Party to follow at Lake Region Golf Club