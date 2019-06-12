Riley Reiff headlines Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic

You can join some local and national celebrities at the 4th Annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic. It's a premier event supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, and MMA fighter Devin Clark will be among the celebrities at the event this year.

Golf Classic

Friday, June 14th

Lake Region Golf Course

Shotgun start at 12:00pm

After Party to follow at Lake Region Golf Club

Walleye Classic

Saturday, June 15th

Lake Thompson

6:45am – 7:45am Registration

8:00am – 4:00pm Tournament

Flight #1 - 8:00am

Flight #2 - 8:20am

Flight #3 - 8:40am

Weigh-in, Awards and Celebrity After Party to follow at Lake Region Golf Club

