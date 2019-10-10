Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and Startup Sioux Falls announce merger

A pair of Sioux Falls entrepreneurial organizations have announced a merger.

Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship will assume operations of Startup Sioux Falls.

In a statement from Zeal Center Executive Director, Brienne Maner said: “Zeal and Startup Sioux Falls are now a single organization, with two distinct brands, focused on the single mission of helping startup founders and small business owners start and grow their businesses for the betterment of themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship was founded by Forward Sioux Falls in 2004. Startup Sioux Falls was founded by Matt Paulson, DBA MarketBeat, earlier this year.

According to a press release, Paulson, a Zeal Board Member, will continue to be actively involved in the work of both Startup Sioux Falls and the Zeal Center.

Both Startup Sioux Falls and the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship brands will continue to exist, with a strong collaboration between the volunteer and freelance team that runs Startup Sioux Falls and the team that runs the Zeal Center. Additionally

• Both organizations will adopt consistent branding and marketing efforts.

• Day-to-day finances and business operations of both organizations will run through Zeal’s legal entity.

• Zeal will continue to operate as a 501(c)4 corporation and Startup Sioux Falls will become a new 501(c)3 which will allow the combined organization to accept charitable gifts and apply for ecosystem grants.

• Existing projects, events and programming of both organizations will continue forward in continued collaboration.

The merger is expected to be completed by January 2020.