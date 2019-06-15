Zippity Zoo Day at the Great Plains Zoo

It was an exciting day out at the Great Plains Zoo for Zippity Zoo day.

More than 5,000 people come out every year for the annual summer children's carnival.

It gives people the chance to interact with animals from all around the world and lets them talk with zookeepers to learn more about the animal’s daily lives.

“Seeing the animals and interacting with them is always the best part of coming to the zoo,” Great Plains Zoo president and CEO Elizabeth Whealy said. “So you can feed a giraffe. You can feed our lorikeets up close and now we have our new Australia exhibit open so you can actually hop around with the kangaroos.”

Zippity Zoo day also featured some fun inflatable jumpers, carnival games, and even some face painting.

