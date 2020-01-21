Court docs: 9-month-old suffocated in car seat at Sioux Falls daycare

A 30-year-old woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 9-month-old at a Sioux Falls daycare in November.

Police responded to the 4700 block of S. Wassom Avenue in southwest Sioux Falls on November 15th, 2019.

Police say the 9-month-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Kayla Jean Styles on January 15.

According to city records, Styles had a license to operate a daycare at that address but that license is now suspended.

According to an affidavit, Styles lied to investigators about how the 9-month-old died.

She first told them she found the baby in his crib not breathing but when pressed further, Styles admitted she had actually let the baby sleep in a car seat for two hours.

Autopsy results showed the boy had a red mark and bruising on his neck. His cause of death is listed as "positional asphyxia due to inappropriate sleep environment."

Styles admitted to investigators the baby was "slumped over" and had "suffocated" by the car seat straps.

Authorities arrested Styles Tuesday morning.

Styles is charged with second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY 11/15/2019

Authorities are investigating after a 9-month-old child died at an in-home daycare in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, emergency responders were called to a home on the 4700 block of South Wassom Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Clemens said the infant was found unresponsive. The child was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said it is still too early in the investigation to determine whether the child's death was suspicious.

Clemens did say the daycare provider was caring for too many children. In-home daycares are allowed to have four children under the age of 2, but the daycare had five 1-year-olds and two under the age of 1, including the baby who died. Clemens said the daycare also had two 2-year-olds and a 4-year-old , in addition to the family’s six children.

The daycare has been closed while police investigate the case.