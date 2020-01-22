South Dakota lawmakers considering anti-plastic ban bill

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it illegal to enforce plastic bans.

Senate Bill 54 would prohibit cities and counties from banning commercial use of what it calls "auxiliary containers." That includes items like plastic straws, bags, and packaging. It also includes glass items but the bill does not limit cities from restricting glass bottles from parks and recreation sites.

The bill was introduced by Republican Senator John Wiik and has nearly two dozen co-sponsors.

