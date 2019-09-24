Investors looking to redevelop former Kmart

The former east Tenth Street Kmart building could be getting new life.

A group of investors wants to buy it and divide into spaces for several businesses. They say it's a fit for anything from stores to restaurants, to even churches or entertainment centers.

The building itself is more than 90,000 square feet and the potential investors say it's in good shape plus includes a lot of parking on a well-traveled street. They are starting to show the concept to potential tenants and if there's enough interest, would like to start transforming the building next year.

