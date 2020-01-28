10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 28th

Evan Falconer of Watertown reflected on his 3/4 court game-winner at MItchell last week in overtime. Zach Borg talked with Evan and his coach. And Emma Ronsiek became OG's all-time scoring leader with 1,229 points as the Knights rallied past a very good Tea Area team 59-51. Harrisburg and Lincoln girls also won as did the Washington and Huron boys. The Warriors was in 2 OT's in Brandon 64-58 over the #3 Lynx.