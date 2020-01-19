17th Ranked Lancers Fall At Hastings

Hastings, NE – Hastings and Brendan Lipovsky's big night was too much as the Broncos beat Mount Marty 87-70.

Leading the Lancers in the scoring was Chris King (SR/Des Moines, IA) with 23 points on 6-16 shooting from the floor and 2-6 from deep. King also came down with six rebounds while dishing out three assists. Colby Johnson (SR/Denver, CO) finished with 13 points on 5-8 shooting from the floor and 3-6 from thee. Johnson was able to pull down seven rebounds.

In the first half of play, Mount Marty found their team struggling to shoot the ball offensively. The Lancers, as a team, shot 31.3% from the floor and 17.7% from the three-point line. Hastings was able to take a 40-26 lead over Mount Marty heading into the break. Chris King led the Lancers in the half scoring 14 points with six rebounds.

Coming out of half time, Mount Marty was able to cut into the Bronco deficit early bring the game to a 53-46 score with thirteen minutes to play in the game. But Hastings was able to capitalize with a run themselves which helped them top the Lancers 87-70. Mount Marty finished the game shooting 34.8% from the floor and 27.5% from the three-point line.

Mount Marty will return to action Jan 23 as they travel to Omaha, NE to take on Nebraska Christian College tipping off at 6 PM CST and then travel to #1 Morningside Jan 25 for a 4 PM start time.

-Recap Courtesy Mount Marty Athletics