2019 High School State Football Championships Moved to Brookings

Following significant exploration and discussion, the SDHSAA Board of Directors has approved playing the 2019 SDHSAA Football Championships at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings. Due to a Saturday home game for SDSU, all of the Championship contests will be played over two days instead of the customary three. The change is being made due to renovations at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

The schedule for those two days of finals will be as follows:

Thursday, November 14th

• 9A- 11:00 AM

• 9AA- 1:45 PM

• 9B- 4:30 PM

• 11A- 7:15 PM

Friday, November 15th

• 11AA- 12:00 PM

• 11B- 3:30 PM

• 11AAA- 7:00 PM

You will notice that the 11AA and 11AAA contests are both being held on the same day. In general, these are our highest attended contests and as such, are usually held as the sole or final contest on separate dates. Due to a scheduling conflict with the AA SoDak 16 Volleyball dates on November 14th, the SDHSAA has made the decision to not separate the 11AA and 11AAA contests by date, and will instead separate them with the 11B contest. We have added extra time in-between the 11AA and 11B contests to help avoid conjestion and to help with traffic flow, parking and access. We assure you that the SDHSAA will work with everyone involved to ensure that the transition between all of the contests will be done as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

We look forward to a great event! The students involved will be a part of the first ever SDHSAA Football Championships held outdoors. We thank both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University for their patience and help over the past six months. Both organizations have been and continue to be excellent partners with the SDHSAA, to the benefit of all member schools and students.

