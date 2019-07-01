Alay Lago named American Assoication's Player of the Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- They say baseball is a game of failure. Don't tell Alay Lago. The Sioux Falls Canaries star has succeeded on a daily basis for the Birds this year, and has picked up a big piece of recognition.

Lago has been named the American Association's Rawlings Player of the Month for the month of June.

Lago was on fire in June, leading the American Association with a .465 batting average and 1.172 OPS in 25 games. Lago knocked nine doubles and four home runs during the month, collecting 15 RBIs.

What might be more impressive is Lago's consistency. Lago hit safely in 24 of his 25 games in June, including almost all of a 19-game hitting streak that ranks as the longest in the league this year. He's hit safely in each of his last 19 home games, by far the longest such streak in the league.

A native of Cuba, Lago signed with the Canaries last offseason after spending the tail end of 2018 with the Kansas City T-Bones. He hit .283/.323/.393 with 10 doubles and two home runs in 37 games with Kansas City, helping the T-Bones to an American Association championship.

Lago played four seasons of baseball in Cuba before taking the field in the Triple-A Mexican League in 2017. The 27-year-old spent parts of two seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization, making it as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2018.

The Sioux Falls Canaries start up a 10-game homestand this Friday, July 5, at 7pm. Friday features a special Fourth of July Weekend edition of Friday Fireworks, presented by Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Saturday is Ladies Night at the Birdcage. Ladies can buy a special VIP ticket package for the game, including the chance to dig up a pair of $2,000 diamond earrings on the field after the game.