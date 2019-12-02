All-MVFC Football Team

For the first time in Missouri Valley Football Conference history a conference member went 12-0 in the regular season, and that team was rewarded by sweeping the league's top honors. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance has been named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, the league's Newcomer of the Year and the league's Freshman of the Year; teammate Derrek Tuszka has been voted the league's Defensive Player of the Year; and coach Matt Entz has been tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year. The Bison have won 33-straight games, matching an FCS record which they established.

Lance, a Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Award nominee, is the first freshman to earn the MVFC's top offensive honor, and he's the fourth freshman to win both the league's Freshman and Newcomer of the Year honors. Previous first-year players to sweep those two awards include QB Sawyer Kollmorgen (UNI) in 2012, RB Martin Ruiz (YSU) in 2013, and LB Jabril Cox (NDSU) in 2017.

Notably, an MVFC school has earned Offensive, Defensive and Coach of the Year honors five times in our 35 year history, including this year. UNI (1985), UNI (1993), Western Illinois (2000) and UNI (2007) were the others to do it. The league has selected those three awards each of our 35 seasons, but the Newcomer (1994) and Freshman (1999) honors were added later.

2019 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (full all-Newcomer Team announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (full all-Newcomer Team announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3)

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ VALLEY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Entz, North Dakota State

FIRST TEAM

QB -- Trey Lance, North Dakota State 6-3 221 Fr. Marshall (Minn.) Marshall High

RB -- James Robinson, Illinois State 5-10 220 Sr. Rockford (Ill.) Lutheran High

Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State 5-11 200 So. Little Rock (Ark.) McClellan High

FB -- Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois 6-1 220 Jr. Crete (Ill.) Crete-Monee High

WR-- Dante Hendrix, Indiana State 6-3 195 So. Florence (Ky.) Randall K. Cooper High

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State 5-10 180 Jr. Papillion (Neb.) Bellevue West High

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa 6-4 208 So. Albertville (Minn.) St. Michael-Albertville High

TE -- Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State 6-3 250 Sr. Hawley (Minn.) Hawley High

OL -- Drew Himmelman, Illinois State 6-10 315 Jr. Geneseo (Ill.) Geneseo High

Zack Johnson, North Dakota State 6-6 315 Sr. Blaine (Minn.) Spring Lake Park High

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State 6-6 298 Jr. Becker (Minn.) Becker High

Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa 6-4 321 Sr. Council Bluffs (Iowa) St. Alberts High

Cordell Volson, North Dakota State 6-6 309 Jr. Balfour (N.D.) Drake High

PK -- Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa 5-11 175 Fr. Cedar Falls (Iowa) Cedar Falls High

LS -- Chandler Collins, Missouri State 6-4 235 Sr. Springfield (Mo.) Glendale High

DL -- Romeo McKnight, Illinois State 6-5 260 Jr. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Central High

Justus Reed, Youngstown State 6-3 270 Jr. Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High

Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa 6-7 245 Jr. Minneapolis (Minn.) Minneapolis South High

Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State 6-5 246 Sr. Warner (S.D.) Warner High

LB -- Jabril Cox, North Dakota State 6-3 233 Jr. Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown South High

McNeece Egbim, Missouri State 6-0 231 Sr. Rowlett (Texas) Rowlett High

Jonas Griffith, Indiana State 6-4 250 Sr. Louisville (Ky.) Academy at Shawnee

Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State 6-2 230 Sr. Sioux Center (Iowa) Sioux Center High

DB-- Omar Brown, Northern Iowa 6-1 195 Fr. Minneapolis (Minn.) North Senior High

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois 6-3 212 Sr. Fishers (Ind.) Fishers High

James Hendricks, North Dakota State 6-1 206 Sr. Bemidji (Minn.) Bemidji High

Luther Kirk, Illinois State 6-2 195 Sr. Garland (Texas) Garland High

Devin Taylor, Illinois State 6-1 200 Jr. Lansing (Mich.) Sexton High

P -- Brady Schutt, South Dakota 6-1 210 Jr. Orange City (Iowa) MOC/FV HS

RS -- Dakota Caton, Indiana State 5-10 175 So. Sullivan (Ind.) Sullivan High

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE • Contact: Mike Kern • December 2, 2019

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’

COACHES OF THE YEAR

1985 Darrell Mudra, Northern Iowa

1986 Al Molde, Eastern Illinois

1987 Darrell Mudra, Northern Iowa

Bruce Craddock, Western Illinois

1988 Bruce Craddock, Western Illinois

1989 Jesse Branch, Missouri State

1990 Jesse Branch, Missouri State

1991 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa

1992 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa

1993 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa

1994 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa

1995 Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois

1996 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa

1997 Randy Ball, Western Illinois

1998 Todd Berry, Illinois State

1999 Todd Berry, Illinois State

2000 Don Patterson, Western Illinois

2001 Mark Farley, Northern Iowa

2002 Don Patterson, Western Illinois

2003 Jerry Kill, Southern Illinois

2004 Jerry Kill, Southern Illinois

2005 Jon Heacock, Youngstown State

2006 Jon Heacock, Youngstown State

2007 Mark Farley, Northern Iowa

2008 Dale Lennon, Southern Illinois

2009 Dale Lennon, Southern Illinois

2010 Trent Miles, Indiana State

2011 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State

2012 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State

2013 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State

2014 Brock Spack, Illinois State

2015 Bob Nielson, Western Illinois

2016 John Stiegelmeier, S. Dakota State

2017 Chris Klieman, North Dakota State

2018 Curt Mallory, Indiana State

2019 Matt Entz, North Dakota State

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

1985 James Houston, LB, Illinois State

Mark Farley, LB, Northern Iowa

1986 Brian Gant, LB, Illinois State

1987 Matt Soraghan, LB, Missouri State

1988 John Jurkovic, DT, Eastern Illinois

1989 John Jurkovic, DT, Eastern Illinois

1990 Tim Lance, DB, Eastern Illinois

1991 William Freeney, LB, Northern Iowa

1992 William Freeney, LB, Northern Iowa

1993 Andre Allen, LB, Northern Iowa

1994 Andre Allen, LB, Northern Iowa

1995 Tim Carver, LB, Eastern Illinois

1996 Mike Miano, DL, Missouri State

1997 Harry Deligianis, DT, Youngstown State

1998 James Milton, LB, Western Illinois

1999 Edgerton Hartwell, LB, Western Illinois

2000 Edgerton Hartwell, LB, Western Illinois

2001 Adam Vogt, LB, Northern Iowa

2002 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State

2003 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State

2004 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State

2005 Brent Hawkins, DE, Illinois State

2006 Cameron Siskowic, LB, Illinois State

2007 Brannon Carter, LB, Northern Iowa

2008 James Ruffin, DE, Northern Iowa

2009 Danny Batten, DE, South Dakota State

James Ruffin, DE, Northern Iowa

2010 Kyle Glazier, LB, Western Illinois

2011 L.J. Fort, LB, Northern Iowa

2012 Marcus Williams, DB, North Dakota State

2013 Tyler Starr, LB, South Dakota

2014 Kyle Emanuel, DE, North Dakota State

2015 Deiondre' Hall, DB, Northern Iowa

2016 Karter Schult, DE, Northern Iowa

2017 Brett Taylor, LB, Western Illinois

2018 Jabril Cox, LB, North Dakota State

2019 Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

1985 Mike Smith, QB, Northern Iowa

1986 Sean Payton, QB, Eastern Illinois

1987 Carl Boyd, RB, Northern Iowa

1988 Paul Singer, QB, Western Illinois

1989 DeAndre Smith, QB, Missouri State

1990 DeAndre Smith, QB, Missouri State

1991 Derrick Franklin, RB, Indiana State

1992 Toby Davis, RB, Illinois State

1993 Kurt Warner, QB, Northern Iowa

1994 Rob St. Sauver, QB, Western Illinois

1995 Dedric Ward, WR, Northern Iowa

1996 Dedric Ward, WR, Northern Iowa

1997 Aaron Stecker, RB, Western Illinois

1998 Karlton Carpenter, RB, S. Illinois

1999 Cornell Craig, WR, S. Illinois

2000 Charles Tharp, RB, Western Illinois

2001 P.J. Mays, RB, Youngstown State

2002 Russ Michna, QB, Western Illinois

2003 Russ Michna, QB, Western Illinois

2004 Joel Sambursky, QB, S. Illinois

2005 Laurént Robinson, WR, Illinois State

2006 Marcus Mason, RB, Youngstown St.

2007 Eric Sanders, QB, Northern Iowa

2008 Herb Donaldson, RB, Western Illinois

2009 Deji Karim, RB, Southern Illinois

2010 Matt Barr, QB, Western Illinois

2011 Shakir Bell, RB, Indiana State

2012 Matt Brown, QB, Illinois State

2013 Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota St.

2014 Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State

2015 Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State

2016 Taryn Christion, QB, S. Dakota St.

2017 Chris Streveler, QB, South Dakota

2018 Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State

2019 Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

SECOND TEAM

QB -- Austin Simmons, South Dakota 6-1 215 Sr. Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central High

RB -- D.J. Davis, Southern Illinois 5-8 170 Sr. Pompano Beach (Fla.) American Heritage High

Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois 6-1 239 Fr. Centralia (Ill.) Centralia High

FB -- Dominique Dafney, Indiana State 6-3 235 Sr. West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High / Iowa

Luke Sellers, South Dakota State 6-1 245 Sr. Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista South High

WR -- Avante Cox, Southern Illinois 5-10 175 So. Rochester (Ill.) Rochester High / Wyoming

Caleb Vander Esch, South Dakota 6-1 200 Jr. San Jose (Calif.) Willow Glen High

Christian Watson, North Dakota State 6-3 196 So. Tampa (Fla.) Plant High

TE -- Brett Samson, South Dakota 6-2 240 Jr. Oconomowoc (Wis.) Oconomowoc High

OL -- Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa 6-9 321 Jr. Lenox (Iowa) Lenox High

Matt Clark, South Dakota State 6-5 340 Sr. Syracuse (Neb.) Syracuse High

Ernest Dye Jr., Southern Illinois 6-2 307 Sr. Greenwood (S.C.) Milton (Ga.)

Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois 6-1 320 Jr. Crest Hill (Ill.) Joliet Catholic High

Wyatt Wozniak, Indiana State 6-3 300 Sr. Cypress (Texas) Cypress Woods High

PK -- Jerry Nunez, Indiana State 5-11 180 Sr. Naples (Fla.) Naples High

LS -- Jared Drake, Western Illinois 6-0 230 Sr. Columbus (Ohio) Westerville Central High / Ohio State

DL -- Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa 6-2 290 Jr. Iowa City (Iowa) Regina High

Ryan Earith, South Dakota State 6-4 260 Sr. Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista South High

Darin Greenfield, South Dakota 6-3 235 Sr. Sheldon (Iowa) Sheldon High

Ma'Lik Richmond, Youngstown State 6-4 265 Sr. Steubenville (Ohio) Steubenville High

LB -- Jack Cochrane, South Dakota 6-3 230 Jr. Mount Vernon (Iowa) Mount Vernon High

Cody Crider, Southern Illinois 5-11 218 Sr. Mayfield (Ky.) Graves County High

Ty DeForest, Illinois State 6-0 250 Sr. Marshall (Wis.) Marshall High

Chris Kolarevic, Northern Iowa 6-1 230 So. Traverse City (Mich) Saint Francis High

DB -- Marquise Bridges, North Dakota State 5-11 186 Sr. Minneapolis (Minn.) DeLaSalle High

Qua Brown, Southern Illinois 5-11 203 Jr. DeLand (Fla.) University High

Don Gardner, South Dakota State 6-1 185 Jr. Chicago (Ill.) Wendell Phillips High

Josh Hayes, North Dakota State 5-11 186 Jr. Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High

Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa 5-11 184 Jr. Burlington (Iowa) Notre Dame High

P -- Brendan Withrow, Missouri State 6-0 204 Sr. Imperial (Mo.) St. Pius X High

RS -- Jake Coates, Youngstown State 5-10 170 Jr. Warren (Ohio) Warren JFK High

Honorable Mention

Illinois State: PK Sam Fenlason, LS Paul Monaco, DL John Ridgeway, OL Adam Solomon • Indiana State: LB Clayton Glasco, DL Inoke Moala, DB Michael Thomas • Missouri State: WR Tyler Currie, QB Peyton Huslig, DL Matt McClellan • North Dakota State: RB Ty Brooks, RB Adam Cofield, RS Trevor Heit, FB Hunter Luepke, FB Garrett Malstrom, OL Karson Schoening, DB Michael Tutsie, DL Spencer Waege • UNI: QB Will McElvain, DB Christian Jegen, DB Roosevelt Lawrence • South Dakota: PK Mason Lorber, DB Elijah Reed, OL Mason Scheidegger • South Dakota State: WR Adam Anderson, LB Logan Backhaus, TE Kallan Hart • Southern Illinois: DB Madre Harper, DL Malik Haynes, WR Landon Lenoir • Western Illinois: P Adam Fellner, LB Zach Glisan, RS Justin Hall, DL LaCale London • Youngstown State: OL Dan Becker, WR Jermiah Braswell, TE Miles Joiner