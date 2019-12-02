All-MVFC Football Team

For the first time in Missouri Valley Football Conference history a conference member went 12-0 in the regular season, and that team was rewarded by sweeping the league's top honors. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance has been named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, the league's Newcomer of the Year and the league's Freshman of the Year; teammate Derrek Tuszka has been voted the league's Defensive Player of the Year; and coach Matt Entz has been tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year. The Bison have won 33-straight games, matching an FCS record which they established.
Lance, a Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Award nominee, is the first freshman to earn the MVFC's top offensive honor, and he's the fourth freshman to win both the league's Freshman and Newcomer of the Year honors. Previous first-year players to sweep those two awards include QB Sawyer Kollmorgen (UNI) in 2012, RB Martin Ruiz (YSU) in 2013, and LB Jabril Cox (NDSU) in 2017.
Notably, an MVFC school has earned Offensive, Defensive and Coach of the Year honors five times in our 35 year history, including this year. UNI (1985), UNI (1993), Western Illinois (2000) and UNI (2007) were the others to do it. The league has selected those three awards each of our 35 seasons, but the Newcomer (1994) and Freshman (1999) honors were added later.
2019 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (full all-Newcomer Team announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3)
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (full all-Newcomer Team announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3)
‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ VALLEY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Entz, North Dakota State
FIRST TEAM
QB -- Trey Lance, North Dakota State 6-3 221 Fr. Marshall (Minn.) Marshall High
RB -- James Robinson, Illinois State 5-10 220 Sr. Rockford (Ill.) Lutheran High
Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State 5-11 200 So. Little Rock (Ark.) McClellan High
FB -- Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois 6-1 220 Jr. Crete (Ill.) Crete-Monee High
WR-- Dante Hendrix, Indiana State 6-3 195 So. Florence (Ky.) Randall K. Cooper High
Cade Johnson, South Dakota State 5-10 180 Jr. Papillion (Neb.) Bellevue West High
Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa 6-4 208 So. Albertville (Minn.) St. Michael-Albertville High
TE -- Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State 6-3 250 Sr. Hawley (Minn.) Hawley High
OL -- Drew Himmelman, Illinois State 6-10 315 Jr. Geneseo (Ill.) Geneseo High
Zack Johnson, North Dakota State 6-6 315 Sr. Blaine (Minn.) Spring Lake Park High
Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State 6-6 298 Jr. Becker (Minn.) Becker High
Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa 6-4 321 Sr. Council Bluffs (Iowa) St. Alberts High
Cordell Volson, North Dakota State 6-6 309 Jr. Balfour (N.D.) Drake High
PK -- Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa 5-11 175 Fr. Cedar Falls (Iowa) Cedar Falls High
LS -- Chandler Collins, Missouri State 6-4 235 Sr. Springfield (Mo.) Glendale High
DL -- Romeo McKnight, Illinois State 6-5 260 Jr. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Central High
Justus Reed, Youngstown State 6-3 270 Jr. Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High
Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa 6-7 245 Jr. Minneapolis (Minn.) Minneapolis South High
Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State 6-5 246 Sr. Warner (S.D.) Warner High
LB -- Jabril Cox, North Dakota State 6-3 233 Jr. Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown South High
McNeece Egbim, Missouri State 6-0 231 Sr. Rowlett (Texas) Rowlett High
Jonas Griffith, Indiana State 6-4 250 Sr. Louisville (Ky.) Academy at Shawnee
Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State 6-2 230 Sr. Sioux Center (Iowa) Sioux Center High
DB-- Omar Brown, Northern Iowa 6-1 195 Fr. Minneapolis (Minn.) North Senior High
Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois 6-3 212 Sr. Fishers (Ind.) Fishers High
James Hendricks, North Dakota State 6-1 206 Sr. Bemidji (Minn.) Bemidji High
Luther Kirk, Illinois State 6-2 195 Sr. Garland (Texas) Garland High
Devin Taylor, Illinois State 6-1 200 Jr. Lansing (Mich.) Sexton High
P -- Brady Schutt, South Dakota 6-1 210 Jr. Orange City (Iowa) MOC/FV HS
RS -- Dakota Caton, Indiana State 5-10 175 So. Sullivan (Ind.) Sullivan High
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE • Contact: Mike Kern • December 2, 2019
‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’
COACHES OF THE YEAR
1985 Darrell Mudra, Northern Iowa
1986 Al Molde, Eastern Illinois
1987 Darrell Mudra, Northern Iowa
Bruce Craddock, Western Illinois
1988 Bruce Craddock, Western Illinois
1989 Jesse Branch, Missouri State
1990 Jesse Branch, Missouri State
1991 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa
1992 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa
1993 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa
1994 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa
1995 Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois
1996 Terry Allen, Northern Iowa
1997 Randy Ball, Western Illinois
1998 Todd Berry, Illinois State
1999 Todd Berry, Illinois State
2000 Don Patterson, Western Illinois
2001 Mark Farley, Northern Iowa
2002 Don Patterson, Western Illinois
2003 Jerry Kill, Southern Illinois
2004 Jerry Kill, Southern Illinois
2005 Jon Heacock, Youngstown State
2006 Jon Heacock, Youngstown State
2007 Mark Farley, Northern Iowa
2008 Dale Lennon, Southern Illinois
2009 Dale Lennon, Southern Illinois
2010 Trent Miles, Indiana State
2011 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State
2012 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State
2013 Craig Bohl, North Dakota State
2014 Brock Spack, Illinois State
2015 Bob Nielson, Western Illinois
2016 John Stiegelmeier, S. Dakota State
2017 Chris Klieman, North Dakota State
2018 Curt Mallory, Indiana State
2019 Matt Entz, North Dakota State
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
1985 James Houston, LB, Illinois State
Mark Farley, LB, Northern Iowa
1986 Brian Gant, LB, Illinois State
1987 Matt Soraghan, LB, Missouri State
1988 John Jurkovic, DT, Eastern Illinois
1989 John Jurkovic, DT, Eastern Illinois
1990 Tim Lance, DB, Eastern Illinois
1991 William Freeney, LB, Northern Iowa
1992 William Freeney, LB, Northern Iowa
1993 Andre Allen, LB, Northern Iowa
1994 Andre Allen, LB, Northern Iowa
1995 Tim Carver, LB, Eastern Illinois
1996 Mike Miano, DL, Missouri State
1997 Harry Deligianis, DT, Youngstown State
1998 James Milton, LB, Western Illinois
1999 Edgerton Hartwell, LB, Western Illinois
2000 Edgerton Hartwell, LB, Western Illinois
2001 Adam Vogt, LB, Northern Iowa
2002 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State
2003 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State
2004 Boomer Grigsby, LB, Illinois State
2005 Brent Hawkins, DE, Illinois State
2006 Cameron Siskowic, LB, Illinois State
2007 Brannon Carter, LB, Northern Iowa
2008 James Ruffin, DE, Northern Iowa
2009 Danny Batten, DE, South Dakota State
James Ruffin, DE, Northern Iowa
2010 Kyle Glazier, LB, Western Illinois
2011 L.J. Fort, LB, Northern Iowa
2012 Marcus Williams, DB, North Dakota State
2013 Tyler Starr, LB, South Dakota
2014 Kyle Emanuel, DE, North Dakota State
2015 Deiondre' Hall, DB, Northern Iowa
2016 Karter Schult, DE, Northern Iowa
2017 Brett Taylor, LB, Western Illinois
2018 Jabril Cox, LB, North Dakota State
2019 Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
1985 Mike Smith, QB, Northern Iowa
1986 Sean Payton, QB, Eastern Illinois
1987 Carl Boyd, RB, Northern Iowa
1988 Paul Singer, QB, Western Illinois
1989 DeAndre Smith, QB, Missouri State
1990 DeAndre Smith, QB, Missouri State
1991 Derrick Franklin, RB, Indiana State
1992 Toby Davis, RB, Illinois State
1993 Kurt Warner, QB, Northern Iowa
1994 Rob St. Sauver, QB, Western Illinois
1995 Dedric Ward, WR, Northern Iowa
1996 Dedric Ward, WR, Northern Iowa
1997 Aaron Stecker, RB, Western Illinois
1998 Karlton Carpenter, RB, S. Illinois
1999 Cornell Craig, WR, S. Illinois
2000 Charles Tharp, RB, Western Illinois
2001 P.J. Mays, RB, Youngstown State
2002 Russ Michna, QB, Western Illinois
2003 Russ Michna, QB, Western Illinois
2004 Joel Sambursky, QB, S. Illinois
2005 Laurént Robinson, WR, Illinois State
2006 Marcus Mason, RB, Youngstown St.
2007 Eric Sanders, QB, Northern Iowa
2008 Herb Donaldson, RB, Western Illinois
2009 Deji Karim, RB, Southern Illinois
2010 Matt Barr, QB, Western Illinois
2011 Shakir Bell, RB, Indiana State
2012 Matt Brown, QB, Illinois State
2013 Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota St.
2014 Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State
2015 Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State
2016 Taryn Christion, QB, S. Dakota St.
2017 Chris Streveler, QB, South Dakota
2018 Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
2019 Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
SECOND TEAM
QB -- Austin Simmons, South Dakota 6-1 215 Sr. Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central High
RB -- D.J. Davis, Southern Illinois 5-8 170 Sr. Pompano Beach (Fla.) American Heritage High
Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois 6-1 239 Fr. Centralia (Ill.) Centralia High
FB -- Dominique Dafney, Indiana State 6-3 235 Sr. West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High / Iowa
Luke Sellers, South Dakota State 6-1 245 Sr. Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista South High
WR -- Avante Cox, Southern Illinois 5-10 175 So. Rochester (Ill.) Rochester High / Wyoming
Caleb Vander Esch, South Dakota 6-1 200 Jr. San Jose (Calif.) Willow Glen High
Christian Watson, North Dakota State 6-3 196 So. Tampa (Fla.) Plant High
TE -- Brett Samson, South Dakota 6-2 240 Jr. Oconomowoc (Wis.) Oconomowoc High
OL -- Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa 6-9 321 Jr. Lenox (Iowa) Lenox High
Matt Clark, South Dakota State 6-5 340 Sr. Syracuse (Neb.) Syracuse High
Ernest Dye Jr., Southern Illinois 6-2 307 Sr. Greenwood (S.C.) Milton (Ga.)
Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois 6-1 320 Jr. Crest Hill (Ill.) Joliet Catholic High
Wyatt Wozniak, Indiana State 6-3 300 Sr. Cypress (Texas) Cypress Woods High
PK -- Jerry Nunez, Indiana State 5-11 180 Sr. Naples (Fla.) Naples High
LS -- Jared Drake, Western Illinois 6-0 230 Sr. Columbus (Ohio) Westerville Central High / Ohio State
DL -- Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa 6-2 290 Jr. Iowa City (Iowa) Regina High
Ryan Earith, South Dakota State 6-4 260 Sr. Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista South High
Darin Greenfield, South Dakota 6-3 235 Sr. Sheldon (Iowa) Sheldon High
Ma'Lik Richmond, Youngstown State 6-4 265 Sr. Steubenville (Ohio) Steubenville High
LB -- Jack Cochrane, South Dakota 6-3 230 Jr. Mount Vernon (Iowa) Mount Vernon High
Cody Crider, Southern Illinois 5-11 218 Sr. Mayfield (Ky.) Graves County High
Ty DeForest, Illinois State 6-0 250 Sr. Marshall (Wis.) Marshall High
Chris Kolarevic, Northern Iowa 6-1 230 So. Traverse City (Mich) Saint Francis High
DB -- Marquise Bridges, North Dakota State 5-11 186 Sr. Minneapolis (Minn.) DeLaSalle High
Qua Brown, Southern Illinois 5-11 203 Jr. DeLand (Fla.) University High
Don Gardner, South Dakota State 6-1 185 Jr. Chicago (Ill.) Wendell Phillips High
Josh Hayes, North Dakota State 5-11 186 Jr. Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High
Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa 5-11 184 Jr. Burlington (Iowa) Notre Dame High
P -- Brendan Withrow, Missouri State 6-0 204 Sr. Imperial (Mo.) St. Pius X High
RS -- Jake Coates, Youngstown State 5-10 170 Jr. Warren (Ohio) Warren JFK High
Honorable Mention
Illinois State: PK Sam Fenlason, LS Paul Monaco, DL John Ridgeway, OL Adam Solomon • Indiana State: LB Clayton Glasco, DL Inoke Moala, DB Michael Thomas • Missouri State: WR Tyler Currie, QB Peyton Huslig, DL Matt McClellan • North Dakota State: RB Ty Brooks, RB Adam Cofield, RS Trevor Heit, FB Hunter Luepke, FB Garrett Malstrom, OL Karson Schoening, DB Michael Tutsie, DL Spencer Waege • UNI: QB Will McElvain, DB Christian Jegen, DB Roosevelt Lawrence • South Dakota: PK Mason Lorber, DB Elijah Reed, OL Mason Scheidegger • South Dakota State: WR Adam Anderson, LB Logan Backhaus, TE Kallan Hart • Southern Illinois: DB Madre Harper, DL Malik Haynes, WR Landon Lenoir • Western Illinois: P Adam Fellner, LB Zach Glisan, RS Justin Hall, DL LaCale London • Youngstown State: OL Dan Becker, WR Jermiah Braswell, TE Miles Joiner