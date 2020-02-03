Athlete of the Week Carr is living her dream at DWU

Sarah Carr couldn't afford to be shy when she started playing basketball.

Sarah Carr, DWU Senior says:"3rd grade is when we started doing ouir traveling team and my mom was the coach. And I just found myself always playing with the boys and I found that I have a passion for the game of basketball and I just wanted to pursue my dreams and some day be able to play at the college level..."

Which is why she got to the point on what she wanted in recruiting.

Carr says:"I told coach Christensen that if I come here I want to be able to win a national championship..."

A bold statement from Carr considering that, despite All-State honors, her teams in Huron never won more than seven games in a season.

But it was just the reason Dakota Wesleyan wanted her.

Jason Christensen, DWU Women's Basketball Coach says:"I told her we were going to win a national title if we get kids like you. Every day I get up and go to school and I go to my office and I see Sarah Carr in the gym. She might have a class from 8 until 9 and she pops into my office and I go Sarah what are you going to do? She says I'm going to get some shots up. The kid always thinks there's room for improvement..."

Carr has helped drive the Tigers to the top of the NAIA. Over the last two years she's scoring almost 17 points per game.

Sarah says:"I'm very determined and passionate going after the hustle plays and just working hard..."

And that national championship? Sarah got that in 2018.

Christensen says:"Her game was strictly inside, inside, inside. When she came here she developed an outside game..."

Carr says:"I don't think I ever lost the passion for basketball. It just made me work harder each and every game..."

And she's just as focused on getting one more. In Mitchell, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.