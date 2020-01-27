Atlhete of the Week is human highlight reel for NSU

Parker Fox is hard to miss during Northern State warmups.

Parker Fox, NSU Sophomore says: "I just try to bring my energy and my flair on the game. Whether it's a dunk, whether it's a block or a steal, amping my teammates up. Just finding ways to win."

And he'll make his presence known come game time.

Saul Phillips, NSU MBB Coach says:"He jumps off the tape at you to be honest. He can do some things physically that other guys can't do."

Some of that was passed down from Parker's mom and former international speed skater, Heather Haster Fox.

Fox says:"She's been everywhere you can imagine. And just like any competitor it's just to compete and have fun with it. You're not going to be able to do it forever so just have fun with it while you can.

The rest came as Fox literally grew into his 6-8 frame.

Fox says:"I was actually only 5-8 and 120 pounds going into my freshman year of football in high school. So I was kind of one of the littler guys but I had that athletic gene and I grew about 8 inches that year and a couple of inches after that and it's just been all hard work and getting in the gym and getting in the weight room."

Making it hard for the NSIC to contain him. Fox leads the wolves in points, rebounds, blocks and of course dunks.

Phillips says:"The kid's got 49 dunks on the year so far, but maybe his best attribute is that he's an extremely gifted kid. He's got a really high GPA, he learns at a high level."

And for all that, the one thing that might truly jump out about Parker Fox, is that he's only a sophomore!

Phillips says:"Parker's going to make some money some day playing basketball, I don't think there's any doubt about that. I've coached enough guys that played professionally with skill sets lower than his. The kid's going to make some money some day, no question about it."

With the Wolves, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.