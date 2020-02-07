Augie Grapplers Win Ninth Straight

The Augustana wrestling team defeated the UMary Marauders Friday night 27-9, Augustana’s ninth-consecutive dual win. The Vikings move to 9-2 on the season, 5-0 in the NSIC and 6-0 inside the Elmen Center.

Junior

Ethan Cota started the night off with a dominant performance at 125 pounds. Cota tallied four takedowns and three separate four-point near falls to take a 20-3 tech fall and put Augustana up 5-0.

Redshirt

freshman and No. 9 ranked Jack Huffman followed Cota’s performance with a 7-5 win in the 133 pound bout that included two takedowns and a riding time point. At 141 pounds, fellow redshirt freshman Hunter Burnett dominated UMary’s Logan Mahanoey with eight

takedowns and four near fall points, before pinning him at 6:21 to elevate Augustana’s lead to 14-0.

The

Vikings next win came after the intermission in the 165 pound bout when sophomore Dylan Schuck defeated UMary’s Payton Hume in a 12-5 decision. Schuck logged three takedowns, four near fall points and a riding time point in the match that put Augustana up

17-6.

In

the 184 pound bout, redshirt freshman Kolby Kost recorded a major decision that included five takedowns. Kost’s win ballooned the dual score to 21-9.

Sophomore

Daniel Bishop and redshirt freshman Steven Hajas closed the night out with victories at 197 and 285 pounds, respectively. Bishop won a narrow 1-0 decision with the lone point being an escape while Hajas logged two takedowns and a reversal to win 6-4.

Overall,

Augustana won the dual 27-9, winning seven of the 10 matches on the night which included one major decision, tech fall and fall.

Full

Results

125:

Ethan Cota (AUG) over Karsen Mosbrucker (MARY) (TF 20-3 6:38)

133:

No. 9 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Laken Boese (MARY) (Dec 7-5)

141:

Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Logan Mahoney (MARY) (Fall 6:21)

149:

Devin Steidler (MARY) over Jebben Keyes (AUG) (Dec 10-6)

157:

No. 12 Braydon Huber (MARY) over Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) (Dec 4-0)

165:

Dylan Schuck (AUG) over Payton Hume (MARY) (Dec 12-5)

174:

No. 7 Phillip Springsteen (MARY) over No. 8 Ben Kelvington (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

184:

Kolby Kost (AUG) over Grant Litke (MARY) (MD 13-2)

197:

Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Gerardo Jaime (MARY) (Dec 1-0)

285:

Steven Hajas (AUG) over Dominic Tudor (MARY) (Dec 6-4)

Up

Next

The

Vikings wrestle inside the Elmen Center, for the last time this season, tomorrow at 2 p.m. against the Minot State Beavers. Tomorrow’s dual serves as Augustana’s senior day where they will honor three seniors: Ben Kelvington, Bailey Neises and Regan Bye.

