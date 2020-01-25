Augie Men Fall At Mankato

The Augustana men's basketball team ran out of time in a comeback attempt Saturday evening in an 89-77 loss at Minnesota State. Sophomore Matt Todd exploded for 30 points and junior Tyler Riemersma tallied a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vikings trailed by 19 points midway through the second half but methodically chipped away at the deficit. Augustana (12-8, 7-7 NSIC) embarked on a 14-2 run to chunk away at the Mavericks' lead, spanning just over three minutes, and pull within seven points at 70-63.

Riemersma scored seven points in the run while Dylan LeBrun scored four of his 17 points. Todd tallied the other three points which forced a Minnesota State (11-9, 9-5 NSIC) timeout with 5:26 remaining in the game.

Coming out of the timeout, MSU immediately went on a 5-0 run to re-strengthen its lead and forced Augustana to try and chip away at the lead for the remainder of the game. The Vikings cut the deficit to as few as eight points on three different occasions but could not get over the hump before the final buzzer sounded in the 89-77 final score.

The 30 points from Todd marks the second time this year he has scored 30 or more as he sank six 3-point baskets throughout the contest. Riemersma's double-double is the eighth of the season. He matched a season-high with eight of his 12 rebounds coming on the offensive end, helping give Augustana 12 second-chance points.

Adam Dykman joined the trio of Todd, Lebrun and Riemersma in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Minnesota State was led by Corvon Seales with 19 points.

The Vikings return to the friendly confines of the Sanford Pentagon on Friday hosting Minot State at 7:30 p.m.

