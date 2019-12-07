Augie men remain perfect in conference play with win over Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana men's basketball shot over 50 percent from the field in an 86-59 victory over Upper Iowa Saturday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon. Tyler Riemersma tallied his third-straight double-double to lead four Vikings in double-figure points.

Augustana improves to 8-1 on the season and 3-0 in Northern Sun action while Upper Iowa slips to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the loop.

Riemersma, a junior, now has four double-doubles on the season as he scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Joining him in double-figure scoring were sophomore Dylan LeBrun with 12 points, junior Adam Dykman with 10 points and sophomore Matt Todd with 10 points.

With the score tied at 25-all, Dykman jumpstarted an 11-0 run with a 3-point basket with 8:19 remaining in the first half. The run had points from Matt Cartwright and Riemersma, which gave Augie a 36-25 lead with 5:54 remaining in the half. The Vikings forced five turnovers during the run, part of 13 forced turnovers in the game.

Moments later, Augustana went on a 14-0 run to push its lead to 22 points at 50-28 before entering intermission leading 50-30.

The lead eventually pushed to as many as 27 points before the Vikings closed the game with the 86-59 final score.

The Vikings scored 21 points off turnovers and saw 36 points scored from their bench. Ten of those bench points came from Dykman, who was 3-of-4 from the field. Riemersma tallied his double-double in just over 17 minutes of action while no player saw more than 25 minutes.

Augustana made 32-of-63 field goal attempts for 50.8 percent shooting. From 3-point land, the Vikings were 12-of-23 for a season-best 52.2 percent. Upper Iowa was held to 32.4 percent shooting hitting 22-of-68 field goal attempts.

The Vikings again won the rebounding battle, 50-33, marking the ninth time this year they have outrebounded their opponent.

Augustana now travels to Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday. The Vikings return home to the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 21 hosting Wayne State at 5:30 p.m.