Augie wins NSIC Men's Cross-Country Title

WAYNE, Neb. – The University of Augustana won its tenth NSIC Men's Cross Country Championship in the past 11 years as the Vikings scored 37 teams points after four runners finished in the top seven.

Aaron Runge of Augustana was the individual champion as he traversed the 8K course in 25:03.98 to finish nearly 13 seconds ahead 2017 champion Mason Phillips of the University of Sioux Falls.

Augustana’s Tracy Hellman was voted by his peers as the NSIC Coach of Year for the tenth time in the last 11 years.

Minnesota State’s Tanner Maier was named NSIC Newcomer of the Year after his 15th place finish. The NSIC Newcomer of the Year is awarded to the highest placing student-athlete competing in their first year of cross country competition in the NSIC.

The top ten finishers are named All-NSIC First Team while finishers 11-20 earn All-NSIC Second Team honors.

Next action for NSIC Cross Country will be at the NCAA Regional, which will take place in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 9th. The NCAA DII National Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday, November 23 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California.

For more info, including full results, photos and NSIC All-Conference performers go to the Championship Website.

First Team All-Conference

1 Runge, Aaron SR Augustana (S.D.) 25:03.98 1 1

2 Phillips, Mason SR Sioux Falls 25:16.52 1 2

3 Yusuf, Nadir SR Msu-Moorhead 25:22.47 1 3

4 Urtusuastegui, Jesus SR Augustana (S.D.) 25:33.99 1 4

5 Lundberg, Zach SR Sioux Falls 25:52.99 1 5

6 Miller, Austin JR Augustana (S.D.) 25:57.54 1 6

7 Schroeder, Nathan SR Augustana (S.D.) 26:02.12 1 7

8 Done, Riccardo SR Northern State 26:10.84 1 8

9 Jarpey, Josh Winona State 26:12.90 1 9

10 Allen, Benjamin SR Concordia-St. Paul 26:19.03 1 10

Second Team All-Conference

11 Marshall, Nick JR Msu-Moorhead 26:23.65 2 11

12 Spooner, Logan JR Msu-Moorhead 26:25.67 2 12

13 Kaas, Jesse SO U-Mary 26:27.18 2 13

14 Armstrong, Daniel SR Sioux Falls 26:27.56 2 14

15 Maier, Tanner FR Minnesota State 26:28.87 2 15

16 Harrison, Jackson SO Northern State 26:29.84 2 16

17 Oslin, Cole SR Concordia-St. Paul 26:29.85 2 17

18 Herrick, Elijah JR Msu-Moorhead 26:34.72 2 18

19 DeJong, Skylar SR Augustana (S.D.) 26:40.99 2 19

20 Strom, Dawson FR U-Mary 26:44.25 2 20

Team Scores

=================================================================================

Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9

=================================================================================

Results - Men

1 Augustana (S.D.) 37 1 4 6 7 19 24 26

Total Time: 2:09:18.62

Average: 25:51.73

2 Msu-Moorhead 67 3 11 12 18 23 38 52

Total Time: 2:11:38.49

Average: 26:19.70

3 Sioux Falls 92 2 5 14 29 42 48 54

Total Time: 2:12:12.45

Average: 26:26.49

4 U-Mary 106 13 20 21 22 30 33 44

Total Time: 2:13:47.98

Average: 26:45.60

5 Concordia-St. Paul 141 10 17 32 39 43 50 66

Total Time: 2:14:53.57

Average: 26:58.72

6 Minnesota-Duluth 154 25 27 31 34 37 40 41

Total Time: 2:15:27.26

Average: 27:05.46

7 Minnesota State 189 15 28 35 51 60 64 68

Total Time: 2:17:23.53

Average: 27:28.71

8 Northern State 200 8 16 57 58 61 65 71

Total Time: 2:18:07.83

Average: 27:37.57

9 Winona State 212 9 45 47 55 56 75

Total Time: 2:17:43.24

Average: 27:32.65

10 Minot State 272 36 46 49 63 78

Total Time: 2:22:22.88

Average: 28:28.58

11 Wayne State (Neb.) 317 53 59 62 70 73 76 80

Total Time: 2:24:37.28

Average: 28:55.46

12 SW Minnesota St. 377 67 69 74 81 86 89

Total Time: 2:36:16.66

Average: 31:15.34

13 Upper Iowa 393 72 77 79 82 83

Total Time: 2:38:10.62

Average: 31:38.13

14 Minnesota-Crookston 434 84 85 87 88 90

Total Time: 3:01:01.14

Average: 36:12.23

