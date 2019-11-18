Augie women's soccer earns NCAA Tourney bid

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Augustana women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive season. The Vikings are the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will face the fifth-seeded Bronchos of Central Oklahoma on Friday at 1 p.m. in Mankato, Minnesota.

Augustana comes into the NCAA Tournament with a 15-4-1 record while finishing with a 12-2-1 record within the NSIC. Central Oklahoma comes into the contest at 14-4-3 and earned the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s automatic bid after winning the conference tournament last Sunday. This will be just the second matchup between Augustana and Central Oklahoma.

This is the sixth time that the Vikings have been to the NCAA Tournament with head coach Brandon Barkus at the helm.

Minnesota State is the overall No. 1 seed in the Central Region and earned a bye in the opening round. The Mavericks will host the winner of the Vikings and Bronchos on Sunday at 1 p.m.