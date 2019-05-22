Augie's Kadrlik, Mickschl Named NFCA All-Americans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – One of eight teams in the nation still playing DII softball, the Augustana Vikings now start the NCAA National Championship with a pair of All-Americans on their roster. On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Maggie Kadrlik (catcher) a second-team All-American, and Ashley Mickschl (utility-pitcher) a third-team selection.

Kadrlik earns her second All-America honors and the first from the NFCA. In 2016 during her sophomore campaign, Kadrlik was named a D2CCA honorable mention All-American. Mickschl earns back-to-back to honors, as she represented the Vikings on the 2018 NFCA All-America team.

During her sensational senior season, Kadrlik earns All-America honors behind a dominating year from the dish. Kadrlik leads the Vikings in nearly every offensive category, while also ranking among the nations best. The Minnesota native is third in the nation with 68 RBI, seventh in home runs with 17, and 10th in the nation with a .856 slugging percentage. Kadrlik is also hitting .439 while getting on base in more than 50 percent of her at-bats. Starting a majority of her games at catcher, Kadrlik has 223 putouts against just four errors and a .984 fielding percentage.

An NFCA All-America pick last year, Mickschl makes it back-to-back seasons with a national honor. Both a pitcher and utility player, Mickschl's numbers from inside the circle also stand out among the nations best. Mickschl has made 36 starts in the circle, going 27-5 with a 1.82 ERA. The sophomore has racked up 179 strikeouts while twirling 20 complete games and six shutouts. The Woodbury, Minnesota native has also played in 64 games, hitting .317 with 48 RBI, 12 doubles and four home runs. Mickschl leads the team with four triple, standing top-70 in the country.

Maggie Kadrlik and Ashley Mickschl become the 40th and 41st All-Americans in Augustana softball program history, respectively. Augustana (56-10) earned the No. 3 seed at the NCAA DII National Championship, and opens play on Thursday at 7:30 (CT) vs. No. 6 seed the University of California, San Diego. The eight-team double-elimination tournament takes place May 23-27 at the Regency Athletic Complex on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver.

