Augie's Lacina named D2Football.com All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Augustana senior Jake Lacina has been named to the D2Football.com Preseason All-America First Team. The anchor of the offensive line is a three-year starter at center and was voted a team captain for the 2019 season.

“I am proud and happy for Jake on any preseason honors including this well-deserved All-America recognition,” head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “Though he has tremendous skill and ability, it is his knowledge of the game and leadership that I believe make him so special.

“As a senior captain, I believe all these qualities will be elevated this season as he leads a very capable offense. Many great offensive linemen have gone before Jake, and I would put him right up there with the best to ever play at AU, including his father, Corbin, who had a very accomplished career in the NFL.”

Lacina, hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, has started all 33 games in his career. As a junior, he was part of an offensive line that held opposing defenses to just nine sacks, topping the NSIC in the category.

Over his career, Lacina has blocked for an offense that holds single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdowns.

The Vikings open the 2019 season Saturday hosting Upper Iowa. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. Tickets are available at GoAugie.com/tickets.