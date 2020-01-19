Augustana Alum C.J. Ham Makes Pro Bowl

C.J. Ham's rise from undrafted rookie free agent out of Augustana hit another notable peak on Sunday night.

With the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC Championship, thus removing their players from the Pro Bowl roster, the Minnesota Viking has been named as the replacement fullback for the NFC.

Kyle Juszczyk had been voted the starter at fullback. Ham was certainly worthy though after helping pave the way for the Vikings sixth ranked rushing attack as well as doing work on special teams. He also caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a score.

The Duluth native is the fourth Viking on the Pro Bowl roster joining backfield running mate Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter and Harrison Smith. The game is next Sunday in Orlando.