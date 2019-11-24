Augustana Soccer falls in NCAA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. -- The Augustana women's soccer team finished a fantastic 2019 campaign at 16-5-1 after a 1-0 loss to Minnesota State on Sunday afternoon in Mankato, Minnesota, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"It was an amazing year," head coach Brandon Barkus said. "I'm super proud of this group! I would not change the experience of this season with this team for anything! I truly love this group!"

Augustana concludes its season with the second-most wins in program history at 16. Minnesota State improved to 18-3-1 on the season.

The Vikings engaged in an intense defensive battle with the Mavericks for 90 minutes, but could not find the scoreboard despite shooting the ball 15 times and taking seven corner kicks.

The lone goal of the match came from Maverick forward Jenny Vetter in the 58th minute. After a couple of Augustana scoring opportunities, Vetter corralled the ball just across midfield and scored her 20th goal of the season on a breakaway opportunity.

Augustana appeared to tie the match off a corner kick deflection in front of the net with just five minutes left in the match, but the goal was waived off due to a foul in the box.

Sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Pueschner made a career-high 15 saves on the day for the Vikings. Jensen Froehlich led the team with three shots while four others tallied two shots.

The contest concluded the careers of eight seniors for the Vikings: Morgan Moe, Grace Bender, Grace Behm, Claire Dahm, Jensen Froehlich, Peyton Stenzel, Erin Schneiderhan and Katie Ortgies.