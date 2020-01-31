Augustana Splits Pentagon Doubleheader With Minot State

WOMEN'S RECAP

A double-double from Aislinn Duffy and a third-quarter spark pushed the Augustana women's basketball team to a 75-64 over Minot State Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Duffy's first career double-double consisted of 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. The 17 points are one shy of a season-best for the redshirt freshman.

Augustana, who has won six of its last seven games, improves to 12-7 overall and 8-7 in NSIC action. Minot State drops to 4-15 and 1-14.

The Vikings struggled to find a firm footing in the first half, trailing 33-29 at the break. It was the third quarter that saw Duffy go off for 11 points as the Vikings outscored the Beavers 26-19 in the quarter. Augustana captured the lead on a pair of Duffy free throws at 43-41 as part of a 14-4 Viking run.

The Beavers answered the free throws to knot the game at 43-all but freshman Lauren Sees sank a 3-point basket to keep the momentum in the Vikings' favor. Augustana concluded the third quarter holding a 55-52 advantage.

The offense came alive in the third quarter and the defense locked down in the fourth as the Vikings pulled away for the 75-64 win. Minot State, who shot 40.9 percent from the field for the game, shot just 23.5 percent in the final quarter on four made field goals.

Augustana shot 42.4 percent from the field in the game with three in double-figure scoring. Joining Duffy was junior Hannah Mitby with 13 points and senior Abby Hora at 12 points.

As they have all year, the Vikings capitalized off forced turnovers, tallying 17 fast break points and 11 points off turnovers while committing just eight turnovers themselves.

Augustana, who has now won three-straight on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon, looks to continue its momentum Saturday against UMary. The opening tip is slated for 3:30 p.m.

MEN'S RECAP

The Augustana men's basketball team fell 82-80 Friday night to Minot State inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings, who shot 50 percent from the field for the game, fell just short after trailing by seven points with just under two minutes to play.

Sophomore Matt Todd scored a pair of free throws and junior Tyler Riemersma scored on a layup for a quick 4-0 Augustana (12-9, 7-8 NSIC) run with 56 seconds on the clock. Minot State (10-11, 4-11) found itself on the free-throw line on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to five points.

Not going away quietly, Todd sprinted the length of the floor to again pull the Vikings within three at 79-76. Needing to stretch the game out, Augustana sent Kyle Beisch to the charity stripe where he sank both free-throw attempts proving it would be an uphill battle for AU.

Sophomore Michael Schaefer again pulled Augustana within two points on a layup of his own with seven seconds remaining but the Beavers again made their free throws down the stretch as Augustana could only get within two points as the final buzzer sounded at 82-80.

Augustana held the lead three different times throughout the game and held an advantage as large as eight points in the first half before seeing Minot State chip away at the advantage. AU carried a 41-39 lead into halftime before Minot State captured its first lead of the game near the midpoint of the second half.

Todd scored 19 points for the Vikings while Schaefer added 13 and sophomore Dylan LeBrun totaled 11 points. Augustana controlled the boards, outrebounding Minot State 41-24 led by a season-high seven from Todd. The Vikings totaled 15 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points.

Minot State was led by Max Cody with 22 points as he played all 40 minutes and tallied eight assists.

Augustana remains at home Saturday with a 5:30 tip-off with UMary.

-RECAPS COURTESY AU ATHLETICS