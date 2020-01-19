Augustana Splits With Moorhead

WOMEN'S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women’s basketball team led for just four minutes but it was enough in a 63-60 overtime win over MSU Moorhead Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings, 10-6 overall and 6-6 in NSIC action, match their longest win streak of the season with the win over previously nationally-ranked MSU Moorhead. The Dragons fall to 13-6 overall and 8-4 in NSIC action.

Augustana found itself in a 14-point deficit in the second quarter, trailing 22-8. Head coach Dave Krauth called a time out and the Vikings went on a 9-0 run to pull within five points with 5:27 remaining in the quarter. Five of the points in the run came from senior Abby Hora while the other four came from the hands of fellow senior Hana Beyer.

The Dragons found themselves holding a 32-24 lead at halftime.

The Vikings opened the second half on a 13-4 run to take their first lead of the game at 37-36. However, MSUM answered back with a 9-2 run of its own to regain the lead at 45-39 before entering the final quarter holding a 46-44 advantage.

The final quarter of regulation featured four tie scores and two lead changes as the two squads battled down the stretch. With AU trailing by two and time ticking away, junior Hannah Mitby scored a layup to knot the game at 53-all with 24 seconds on the clock.

The Augustana defense, like it did all quarter, clamped down to hold the Dragons scoreless on the final possession of regulation to force overtime. MSU Moorhead was just 2-of-9 from the field in the fourth quarter while committing five of its 21 turnovers.

After falling behind by three points to open the extra frame, an Aislinn Duffy layup turned the corner for Augustana to push an 8-0 run and five-point lead at 61-56. Duffy, a redshirt freshman, then sank a pair of free throws with seven seconds on the clock to seal the 63-60 victory.

Mitby was the Vikings’ leading scorer for the third time in the last four games with 18 points while Hora added 13 points. Beyer, Hora and Duffy each grabbed six rebounds to lead the Vikings. Augustana entered the weekend ranked 34th in the nation in steals per game and added 11 more to its resume. Beyer swiped three while Hora and freshman Lauren Sees had two each.

MSU Moorhead was led by Megan Hintz with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Augustana carries its win-streak to Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday. The opening tip from St. Paul is at 5:30 p.m. while Saturday’s game is slated for 3:30 p.m.

MEN'S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – MSU Moorhead shot a red-hot 53.7 percent from the field Saturday night as it prevailed 78-68 over the Augustana men’s basketball team inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Junior Dylan LeBrun tallied a career-high 24 points while Tyler Riemersma collected a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Augustana falls to 11-6 overall and 6-5 in NSIC action. MSU Moorhead improves to 10-7 on the year and 6-5 in the loop.

The Vikings led for just under four minutes of gameplay, all in the first half, but did not allow MSUM to pull away. The biggest lead the Dragons held was 11 points in the closing seconds of the game.

Augustana entered halftime trailing 37-33 and saw MSU Moorhead control the early portion of the second half. Down seven points, Augustana used an 11-4 run over four minutes of game action to knot the game at 54-all. A pair of Riemersma free throws tied the game with 8:49 on the clock. After the Dragons responded with a layup, Augustana again knotted the game with a pair of Riemersma free throws.

However, that would be the last time the score would be tied as MSU Moorhead again answered back and went on a 10-2 run to create separation.

Augustana shot 37.3 percent of the field on 25-of-67 shot attempts while the Dragons were 29-of-54 for 53.7 percent. The Vikings committed two fewer turnovers than the Dragons at 14-12. For just the third time this year, Augustana was out-rebounded at 37-36.

The Dragons were led by Gavin Baumgartner with 23 points.

Augustana travels to Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday.