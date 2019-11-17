Augustana and Northern St. qualify for NSIC Volleyball Tournament

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - The 2019 NSIC Volleyball Tournament pairings have been determined following the conclusion of the NSIC regular season schedule. The top eight teams from the NSIC Volleyball Standings advance to the single-elimination tournament. The tournament will be held November 22-24 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Pentagon Ticket Office.

Northern State (17-3) is the 2019 NSIC Regular Season Champion and earned the top seed. Minnesota Duluth (16-4) and Concordia-St. Paul (16-4) tied for second with UMD earning the second seed as they swept the Golden Bears this season. St. Cloud State (15-5) earned the fourth seed while Wayne State (14-6) was fifth. Winona State (13-7) and Augustana (13-7) tied in the standings with WSU earning the sixth seed via strength of schedule. Upper Iowa (12-8) earned the eighth seed over SMSU (12-8) via strength of schedule.

The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC) make up the 39-team NCAA Central Region. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA region tournament on December 5-7. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the MIAA, GAC and NSIC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis. The NCAA Volleyball selection show will be streamed online on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, December 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

11/22/2019 (7) Augustana (2) Minnesota Duluth 12 p.m.

11/22/2019 (6) Winona State (3) Concordia-St. Paul 2:30 p.m.

11/22/2019 (5) Wayne State (4) St. Cloud State 5 p.m.

11/22/2019 (8) Upper Iowa (1) Northern State 7:30 p.m.

11/23/2019 (2)/(7) (3)/(6) 4:30 p.m.

11/23/2019 (5)/(4) (8)/(1) 7 p.m.

11/24/2019 Semifinal Winner Semifinal Winner 3 p.m.