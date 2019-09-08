Augustana drops to 1-1 after falling to No. 7 Central Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Augustana women's soccer team narrowly missed a couple of scoring opportunities on a wet and rainy Sunday afternoon and ultimately fell 5-1 to No. 7 Central Missouri.

"I think the score line doesn't reflect the game," head coach Brandon Barkus said. "They are a very good team and they have some very dynamic front runners, but I feel like as we grow and mature this year, we are going to finish some of the opportunities that we had today."

Central Missouri forward Makayla Toth is one of the dynamic front runners that Barkus was referring to. The junior recorded three goals for the hat trick and added an assist for a total of seven points on the day.

After surrendering a three goal lead, the Vikings controlled possession at the end of the first half. Freshman Sylvia Fehr then cut the Jennies lead to two goals with her second goal in her second-collegiate game. Freshman Josie Arduser cashed in on the assist.

The Jennies outscored the Vikings 2-0 in the second half with Toth scoring both of the Jennies goals.

Augustana outshot Central Missouri 18-16. Sophomore Alexis Legg totaled four shots on the day, placing two on frame while sophomore Morgan Kierstad totaled three shots to lead the Vikings.

The Vikings hit the road next Sunday for their last nonconference game against the Bearcats of Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m.

"I am optimistic and we have a full week to prepare," Barkus said. "I am nothing but excited for the future with this team."