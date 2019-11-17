Augustana football earns playoff spot for the first time since 2015

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana football team is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015. The Vikings are headed to Pueblo, Colorado, for the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. (CST).

Augustana enters the playoffs holding a 9-2 record and riding a six-game win streak. CSU Pueblo is 10-1 on the season riding an eight-game win streak. In the latest AFCA Coaches' Poll, the Thunderwolves were ranked No. 10 and hold the No. 4 ranking in Super Region Four.

The Vikings enter the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history and the second time under head coach Jerry Olszewski.

Tickets for the game will go on-sale to Augustana fans on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at gothunderwolves.com or by calling the CSU-Pueblo Ticket Office at 719-549-2050. The visiting section in the ThunderBowl is Section W, directly behind the visiting team bench. Prices are as follow:

Adult Chair back $20.00

Reserved $15.00

ThunderHill $9.00

College Students $5.00

Children (K-12) $5.00

Children (3 & under) Free (must sit on parents lap)

Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for travel information.