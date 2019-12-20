Augustana upsets No. Nebraska-Kearney in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Augustana wrestling team defeated UW-Parkside 20-15 and No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney 25-12 on Friday in its first home duals to move to 2-2 on the season.

Augustana 20 - UW-Parkside 15

The Vikings overcame deficits of 12-4 and 15-7 against the Rangers who were receiving four national votes in the NCAA Division II Wrestling rankings coming into today's matches.

After losses at 125 and 133 pounds, redshirt freshman Hunter Burnett dominated at 141 pounds with over three minutes of riding time en route to an 18-7 major decision win. The Vikings suffered a fall at 149 pounds to go down 12-4, before the pivotal moment of the match.

Redshirt freshman Jacob Tvinnereim was trailing UW-Parkside's Nathan Hensley 6-5 at 157 pounds with just under 20 seconds to go in the dual. Tvinnereim made his move and took down Hensley and did not allow an escape to win the dual 7-6 and put the Vikings within striking distance.

After a loss at 165 pounds, the Vikings would not be defeated again as they won bouts at 174, 184, 197 and 285 to score 13 unanswered team points and win the match 20-15.

Junior Ben Kelvington dominated at 174 pounds with five takedowns and over three minutes of riding time for a 12-3 major decision win. Junior Tanner Brengle recorded four early near fall points to jump out to an 8-1 lead at 184 pounds. Brengle went on to win 9-6. Sophomore Daniel Bishop recorded over one minute of riding time in the final period of the 197 pound bout to win 4-3. To cap off the match, redshirt freshman Steven Hajas controlled every second of his 6-0 win at 285 pounds.

Full Results vs. UW-Parkside

125: Joe Arroyo (UWP) over Ethan Cota (AUG) (Dec 6-1)

133: Airk Furseth (UWP) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 4-2)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Pernevlon Sheppard (UWP) (MD 18-7)

149: Nathan Smith (UWP) over Keaten Schorr (AUG) (Fall 5:32)

157: Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) over Nathan Hensley (UWP) (Dec 7-6)

165: Shane Gantz (UWP) over Dylan Schuck (AUG) (Dec 6-4)

174: Ben Kelvington (AUG) over Tanner Anthony (UWP) (MD 12-3)

184: Tanner Brengle (AUG) over Edgar Heredia (UWP) (Dec 9-6)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Rodsean Graham (UWP) (Dec 4-3)

285: Steven Hajas (AUG) over Nate Lloyd (UWP) (Dec 6-0)

Augustana 25 - Nebraska-Kearney 12

The Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney entered the Elmen Center ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II wrestling rankings leading into today's matches. The Lopers defeated UW-Parkside 28-15, but were no match for the Vikings.

The Lopers forfeited weights 125 and 133 before Hunter Burnett logged his second win of the day with a 10-4 decision to put the Vikings up 15-0. After the Vikings lost the 149 pound bout, Jacob Tvinnereim completely controlled the 157 pound matchup and won 5-0 to move to 2-0 on the day.

The Vikings lost the 165 pound dual, before Ben Kelvington continued his stellar day on the mat. The junior recorded his second major decision of the day by a score of 13-5 in which he recorded five more takedowns with a riding time point.

The last win of the day for the Vikings came at 197 pounds where Daniel Bishop won a 2-0 decision to go undefeated on the day. Bishop scored his points with an escape and a riding time point.

"This will be a big confidence booster for us," junior Ben Kelvington said. "We were able to get some big wins today and I think that it will be a lot of momentum for us and we are just going to keep building, we aren't done."

Full Results vs. Nebraska-Kearney

125: Ethan Cota (AUG) over (UNK) (For.)

133: Jack Huffman (AUG) over (UNK) (For.)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Wesley Dawkins (UNK) (Dec 9-4)

149: Jonathan Killingsworth (UNK) over Noah North (AUG) (Dec 11-4)

157: Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) over Walker Johnson (UNK) (Dec 5-0)

165: Matt Malcom (UNK) over Bailey Neises (AUG) (Dec 7-1)

174: Ben Kelvington (AUG) over Terrell Garraway (UNK) (MD 13-5)

184: Talon Seitz (UNK) over Jackson Sweeney (AUG) (Dec 4-3)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Andrew Demos (UNK) (Dec 2-0)

285: Jarrod Hinrichs (UNK) over Steven Hajas (AUG) (SV-1 10-8)

Up Next

The Vikings take on Western Colorado University on Thursday, Jan. 2 inside the Elmen Center at 7 p.m.