Augustana volleyball remains unbeaten at home with win over Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Augustana volleyball team finished its home-opening weekend with a 3-1 win over Minot State on Saturday afternoon inside the Elmen Center.

After falling in set one, 25-23, the Vikings took the next three sets.

Augustana started off the second set trailing 5-2 and after a kill from Minot State made the score 7-3 the Beavers were looking to open a big lead in the second set. But then the Vikings answered back with a 9-0 run of their own to take the 15-9 lead. Freshman Kate Reimann used one of her season-high 16 kills to cap off a 6-1 run to take the second set 25-18 and tie things up a 1-1.

The opening moments of the third set was a series of back-and-forth points with neither team able to get an edge. Reimann's kill gave the Vikings the 10-9 lead and Izzy Sommers hammered one home to make the score 13-10.

Augustana earned some breathing room with back-to-back attacking errors from the Beavers to make the score 18-14. Reimann continued to have a season-high day as she capped off another 7-1 run to take the third set 25-16 and go up 2-1.

In the fourth and final set, the Vikings used a series of runs to take the fourth set and the match. With the score 6-5, Augustana used a 5-0 run to take the 10-6 lead and didn't look back from there. Sommers picked up her final kill of the day when she sent back an errant ball from Minot State to take the fourth set 25-14 and match 3-1.

Reimann finished with a season-high .448 attacking percentage and 16 kills. Sophomore Avery Thorson finished with 50 assists, tying her career-high, and also recorded 14 digs and six kills for her sixth double-double of the season.

Sommers finished with a career-high 14 kills on a .500 attacking percentage while junior Payton Rosendahl finished with 11 kills. Freshman Erika Bute finished with a team-high 28 digs.

Overall, the Vikings recorded 64 kills, six aces and 58 assists. Defensively, Augustana had five blocks and 73 digs.

The Vikings will host No. 7 Concordia St. Paul on Friday at 6 p.m. in their Pink Out match. Augustana will finish up the weekend hosting Minnesota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.