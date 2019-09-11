Avera Sports Dome destroyed in storm

The Avera Sports Institute's dome was destroyed in Tuesday's night's storm.

The hard structure of the building, which has the offices, and some more training areas is fine.

The dome side has been a great practice place for athletes and teams in all sports, especially during the winter months...

The plan is to build it back up as soon as possible.

"You know over the course of September we start seeing more groups come in. It really kind of peaks the beginning of November, mid-November. We'll see, hopefully we can get things back up and running again, " said director Jason Askew.

The facility is closed right now until things are cleaned up.