Big fourth inning leads RedHawks over Canaries

FARGO, N.D. -- One big inning was the difference for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night. The Birds allowed four runs in the fourth inning to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, losing 4-2 in the series opener at Newman Outdoor Field.

Mitch Glasser delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning for both of the Sioux Falls runs. The Birds put the tying run on base in the ninth inning but couldn't score.

The Birds will look to even the series Friday night at 7 p.m.

Canaries starter Mark Seyler and Fargo-Moorhead starter Tyler Pike each threw three scoreless innings to start off the game. But while Pike worked out of a first-and-third jam in the Birds' half of the fourth, Seyler ran into trouble.

Tim Colwell started the inning with a walk, and a Chris Jacobs single made it first and third two batters later. That brought up Correlle Prime, who knocked an RBI single to make it 1-0 RedHawks.

The next batter, T.J. Bennett, hit a three-run home run off the left-field foul pole to give the RedHawks a 4-0 edge. It was Bennett's 12th home run of the season.

Seyler left the game after 5.2 innings of work. He allowed four runs on six hits, walking one and striking out three.

Glasser's single cut the deficit in half, but that would be all the Birds scored on Thursday. Brent Jones, Joe Filomeno, and Geoff Broussard each threw an inning to lock up the game.

Game two of the series is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. Tyler Herron will start for the Birds; Sebastian Kessay will get the ball for the RedHawks. Birds fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.