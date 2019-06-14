Big names come to Sioux Falls for Legends for Kids

Day two of the 20th annual Legends for Kids brought several big name athletes to Sioux Falls.

Former Minnesota Vikings star and Mount Vernon Chad Greenway, former Augustana running back C.J. Ham and former South Dakota State running back Zach Zenner helped lead the football camp at Augustana. More than 100 kids participated in the free clinic provided by Sanford and Hyvee.

Twins 1987 World Series Champions Kent Hrbek and Tim Laudner made appearances at the baseball clinic at the Sanford Fieldhouse as well Friday afternoon. Two-time World Series Champion Johnny Bench was also helping assisting kids.

The Legends for Kids wraps up Saturday afternoon.